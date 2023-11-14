The Calgary Flames (4-8-2) are road favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Flames Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 15 games this season.

The Flames have been victorious in three of their eight games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with five upset wins (38.5%).

Calgary has had three games with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter without earning a win.

Montreal has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.40 3.40 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.5 2.70 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.70 3.20 11 26.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.