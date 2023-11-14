Among the most exciting players to watch when the Calgary Flames play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Flames' Elias Lindholm and the Canadiens' Cole Caufield.

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield has totaled five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 8.9%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Montreal's Sean Monahan has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and seven assists.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 56 saves with a .903% save percentage (35th in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

Lindholm has been a key contributor for Calgary this season, collecting eight points in 14 games.

Nazem Kadri has chipped in with eight points (two goals, six assists).

Andrew Mangiapane has posted four goals and four assists for Calgary.

In four games, Daniel Vladar's record is 2-1-1. He has conceded 16 goals (3.92 goals against average) and has recorded 97 saves.

Canadiens vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 27th 2.64 Goals Scored 2.87 23rd 27th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.4 21st 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 24th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 26th 14.89% Power Play % 22.95% 10th 5th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 21st

