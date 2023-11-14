Canadiens vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Calgary Flames (4-8-2) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Flames were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-145)
|Canadiens (+120)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.
- Montreal has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Canadiens have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played eight games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Flames Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|37 (27th)
|Goals
|43 (22nd)
|50 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|51 (25th)
|7 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (6th)
|6 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (28th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- Montreal has hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Canadiens' 51 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
