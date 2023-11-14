The Calgary Flames (4-8-2) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Flames were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

Montreal has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Canadiens have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played eight games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Flames Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 37 (27th) Goals 43 (22nd) 50 (24th) Goals Allowed 51 (25th) 7 (22nd) Power Play Goals 14 (6th) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (28th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

Montreal has hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Canadiens' 51 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

