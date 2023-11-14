Player props can be found for Elias Lindholm and Cole Caufield, among others, when the Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Caufield's 14 points are important for Montreal. He has recorded five goals and nine assists in 15 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan has racked up 13 points this season, with six goals and seven assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki is among the leading scorers on the team with 13 total points (six goals and seven assists).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Lindholm is Calgary's leading contributor with eight points. He has two goals and six assists this season.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 0 0 7 vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Nov. 1 0 2 2 4

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Nazem Kadri is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 7 1 1 2 8 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 1 0 2 2 6

