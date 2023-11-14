For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:32 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:28 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.