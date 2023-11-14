Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 14?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Dvorak has zero points on the power play.
- Dvorak averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
