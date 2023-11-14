In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Cole Caufield to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Caufield stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Caufield averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:21 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:33 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.