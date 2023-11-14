Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Does a bet on Caufield intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cole Caufield vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:17 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 15 games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Caufield Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

