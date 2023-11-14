The Calgary Flames (4-8-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Flames are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Ottawa Senators, while the Canadiens fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canadiens' offense has totaled 27 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have recorded 41 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (26.8%). They are 4-5-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Canadiens vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canadiens 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+120)

Canadiens (+120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Flames Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 7-6-2 this season and are 5-2-7 in overtime contests.

In the six games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

Montreal has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals in 10 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canadiens finished 6-6-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 27th 2.64 Goals Scored 2.87 23rd 27th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.4 21st 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 24th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 26th 14.89% Power Play % 22.95% 10th 5th 86.96% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.