Canadiens vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Calgary Flames (4-8-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Flames are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Ottawa Senators, while the Canadiens fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last outing.
The Canadiens' offense has totaled 27 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have recorded 41 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (26.8%). They are 4-5-1 over those contests.
Canadiens vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canadiens 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a record of 7-6-2 this season and are 5-2-7 in overtime contests.
- In the six games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.
- Montreal has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Canadiens have scored more than two goals in 10 games, earning 15 points from those contests.
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-0-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canadiens finished 6-6-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|27th
|2.64
|Goals Scored
|2.87
|23rd
|27th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|21st
|11th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|8th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|29th
|26th
|14.89%
|Power Play %
|22.95%
|10th
|5th
|86.96%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|21st
Canadiens vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
