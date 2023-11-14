In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jake DeBrusk to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:19 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

