Josh Anderson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames play on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Anderson's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Josh Anderson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson's plus-minus this season, in 17:12 per game on the ice, is -6.

Anderson has yet to score a goal this year through 15 games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 15 contests Anderson has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Anderson has had an assist twice this year in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Anderson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

