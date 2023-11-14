The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Justin Barron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Barron has no points on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:22 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

