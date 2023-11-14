The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson among them, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Matheson in that upcoming Canadiens-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 24:28 on the ice per game.

In four of 15 games this season, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 15 games this season, Matheson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 15 games this season, Matheson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Matheson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.