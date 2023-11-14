Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 14?
Should you wager on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Pezzetta stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|7:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:31
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|6:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|W 3-1
Canadiens vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
