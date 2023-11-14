Should you wager on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1

Canadiens vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

