Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bell Centre. Fancy a bet on Suzuki in the Canadiens-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 20:57 per game on the ice, is -8.

Suzuki has a goal in six games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Suzuki has a point in nine games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In five of 15 games this season, Suzuki has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Suzuki's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.