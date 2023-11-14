When the Denver Nuggets (8-2) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) face off at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Paul George will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT

TNT, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 107-104, on Sunday. Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, plus 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 36 21 11 0 1 2 Michael Porter Jr. 25 10 0 0 1 3 Aaron Gordon 16 8 5 0 2 1

Clippers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Clippers fell to the Grizzlies 105-101. With 26 points, George was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paul George 26 7 7 2 0 3 Norman Powell 20 2 3 0 0 4 Kawhi Leonard 14 5 3 1 2 1

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 13 boards and 7.7 assists per contest, making 61.5% of shots from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Porter's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 1 assists and 2.3 boards per game.

Clippers Players to Watch

George provides the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard contributes with 23 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 5 assists.

The Clippers receive 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 14 points, 7.3 boards and 0 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Clippers get 13.7 points, 3 boards and 1 assists per game from Norman Powell.

