Can we anticipate Oskar Steen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

