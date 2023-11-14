Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Rafael Harvey-Pinard going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Harvey-Pinard stats and insights
- Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Harvey-Pinard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|5:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
