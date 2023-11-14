On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Rafael Harvey-Pinard going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Harvey-Pinard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 5:06 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

