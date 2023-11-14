The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan among them, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:33 on the ice per game.

Monahan has a goal in six games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 15 games this season, Monahan has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

Monahan has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 13 Points 2 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

