Can we expect Trent Frederic lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Frederic has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • Frederic has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

