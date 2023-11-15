The Eastern Conference's best teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), take the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Boston shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics average 119.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.7 the 76ers give up.

When Boston puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 7-0.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 125.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 102.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries