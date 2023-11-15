Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (8-2) and the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) play at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS

The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Knicks, 114-98, on Monday. Jayson Tatum was their high scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 35 6 7 1 0 5 Jaylen Brown 22 5 6 1 1 2 Kristaps Porzingis 21 6 3 0 1 3

Tatum's numbers for the season are 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brown's numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White is putting up 15 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

