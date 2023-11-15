The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his last showing, had three points and four assists in a 114-98 win over the Knicks.

In this article we will dive into White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+130)

Over 4.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

The 76ers conceded 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the NBA).

The 76ers gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 38 19 4 5 3 1 2

