Should you wager on Alexander Newhook to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

  • Newhook has scored in two of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Home W 4-3 OT

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

