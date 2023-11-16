Will Arber Xhekaj Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 16?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Arber Xhekaj going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Xhekaj stats and insights
- Xhekaj has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Xhekaj has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Xhekaj recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.