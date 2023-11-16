The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) currently includes four players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 44 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.3 goals per game (53 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

