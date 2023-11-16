Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 16
The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) currently includes four players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chandler Stephenson
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 44 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.3 goals per game (53 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential is second-best in the league.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
