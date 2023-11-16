How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
You can watch the Canadiens-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.3 goals per game (53 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|16
|5
|9
|14
|7
|6
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|16
|6
|7
|13
|14
|6
|50.7%
|Sean Monahan
|16
|6
|7
|13
|9
|8
|60%
|Michael Matheson
|16
|4
|8
|12
|22
|4
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|16
|5
|3
|8
|7
|5
|60%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 35 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|16
|8
|10
|18
|7
|10
|61.2%
|Jack Eichel
|16
|6
|9
|15
|11
|16
|45.9%
|Mark Stone
|16
|4
|10
|14
|10
|19
|-
|Shea Theodore
|16
|3
|9
|12
|12
|9
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
