The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Golden Knights Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.3 goals per game (53 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 16 5 9 14 7 6 50% Nicholas Suzuki 16 6 7 13 14 6 50.7% Sean Monahan 16 6 7 13 9 8 60% Michael Matheson 16 4 8 12 22 4 - Brendan Gallagher 16 5 3 8 7 5 60%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 35 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players