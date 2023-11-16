Thursday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre sees the Golden Knights as big road favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+155). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in seven of 16 games this season.

In the 13 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-4 in those games.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Vegas is 6-1 (victorious in 85.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Montreal has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-6 4-6-0 6.2 3.1 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.1 2.1 5 17.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 2.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.6 3 10 24.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.