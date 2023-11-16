Among the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Canadiens' Cole Caufield.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield has totaled five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.6 per game), taking four shots per game and shooting 7.8%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Nicholas Suzuki's 13 points this season, including six goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Montreal's Sean Monahan has 13 points, courtesy of six goals (first on team) and seven assists (third).

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 56 saves and allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is Karlsson, with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 16:57 per game.

Jack Eichel is another important player for Vegas, with 15 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Mark Stone's 14 points this season are via four goals and 10 assists.

Logan Thompson (5-2-0) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .925% save percentage (11th in league).

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 3rd 2.19 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 16th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 13th 21.57% Power Play % 21.54% 14th 7th 86% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 19th

