Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Canadiens were beaten by the Calgary Flames 2-1 in their most recent game.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Canadiens (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 14 times this season, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- Montreal has entered six games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 16 games this season.
Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|55 (3rd)
|Goals
|44 (22nd)
|35 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|53 (24th)
|11 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (6th)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (26th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over five times.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (44 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens have allowed 53 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -9.
