The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Canadiens were beaten by the Calgary Flames 2-1 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Canadiens (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 14 times this season, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Montreal has entered six games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 16 games this season.

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 55 (3rd) Goals 44 (22nd) 35 (3rd) Goals Allowed 53 (24th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 14 (6th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over five times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (44 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 53 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -9.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.