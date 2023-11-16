Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Golden Knights on November 16, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for William Karlsson, Cole Caufield and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Caufield's five goals and nine assists in 16 games for Montreal add up to 14 total points on the season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Monahan has scored 13 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and seven assists.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki has 13 points so far, including six goals and seven assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Karlsson is Vegas' leading contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has six goals and nine assists to total 15 points (0.9 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
