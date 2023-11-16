Bookmakers have set player props for William Karlsson, Cole Caufield and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Caufield's five goals and nine assists in 16 games for Montreal add up to 14 total points on the season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan has scored 13 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and seven assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki has 13 points so far, including six goals and seven assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Karlsson is Vegas' leading contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1 vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has six goals and nine assists to total 15 points (0.9 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4

