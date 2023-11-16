Can we expect Christian Dvorak scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Dvorak has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

