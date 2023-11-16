Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 16?
Can we expect Christian Dvorak scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Dvorak has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
