Cole Caufield will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Caufield in that upcoming Canadiens-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:14 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in five games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 11 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Caufield has an assist in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Caufield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 2 14 Points 3 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

