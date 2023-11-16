Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Canadiens fell to the Calgary Flames 2-1 in their last outing.
The Canadiens have a 4-5-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 26 goals while giving up 30 in that period. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (24.4% success rate).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Thursday's matchup.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have earned a record of 5-2-7 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 7-7-2.
- Montreal has earned 10 points (5-2-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Canadiens recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Montreal has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 10 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-2-1).
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 10 games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-5-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canadiens finished 6-6-1 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|9th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|25th
|3rd
|2.19
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|20th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|29th
|13th
|21.57%
|Power Play %
|21.54%
|14th
|7th
|86%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.27%
|19th
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
