The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Canadiens fell to the Calgary Flames 2-1 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canadiens have a 4-5-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 26 goals while giving up 30 in that period. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (24.4% success rate).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-190)

Golden Knights (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 5-2-7 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 7-7-2.

Montreal has earned 10 points (5-2-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 10 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-2-1).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 10 games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-5-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canadiens finished 6-6-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 3rd 2.19 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 16th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 13th 21.57% Power Play % 21.54% 14th 7th 86% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.