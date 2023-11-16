Will Gustav Lindstrom Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 16?
Can we anticipate Gustav Lindstrom lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindstrom 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 36 games last season, Lindstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Lindstrom produced no points on the power play last season.
- Lindstrom averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
