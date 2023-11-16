The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesse Ylonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 5-2 10/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:01 Away L 6-5 SO

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

