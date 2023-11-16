Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 16?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesse Ylonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
- Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 6-5 SO
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
