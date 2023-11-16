For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:44 Home W 4-3 OT

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

