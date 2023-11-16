Josh Anderson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Does a wager on Anderson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

Through 16 games this season, Anderson has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 16 contests Anderson has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Anderson has an assist in two of 16 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.