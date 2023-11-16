In the upcoming tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Kaiden Guhle to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guhle stats and insights

Guhle has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Guhle has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:08 Home W 4-3 SO 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.