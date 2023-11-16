For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Matheson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Matheson has accumulated three goals and six assists.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:23 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:15 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 28:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

