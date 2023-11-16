Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to bet on Matheson's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Matheson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 24:44 on the ice per game.

In four of 16 games this season, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 16 games this season, Matheson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Matheson has an assist in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Matheson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

