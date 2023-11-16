Should you bet on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
  • Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.