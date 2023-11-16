Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 16?
When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Suzuki stats and insights
- In six of 16 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Suzuki's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
