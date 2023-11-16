Nicholas Suzuki will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 20:56 on the ice per game.

Suzuki has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 16 games this season, Suzuki has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in five of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 3 13 Points 4 6 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

