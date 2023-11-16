Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 35 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Harvey-Pinard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 5:06 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

