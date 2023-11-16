The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Monahan available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.

Monahan has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Monahan has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 16 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Monahan hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.