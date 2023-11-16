The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Vermont went 17-1 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Catamounts were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.
  • The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • Vermont put together an 18-2 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than away (69.2).
  • At home, the Catamounts conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
  • Vermont made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.9%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Merrimack W 67-55 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/11/2023 SUNY-Plattsburgh W 92-41 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Charleston (SC) - HTC Center
11/22/2023 NVU-Johnson - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

