The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Vermont went 17-1 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Catamounts were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.

The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Vermont put together an 18-2 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than away (69.2).

At home, the Catamounts conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).

Vermont made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.9%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule