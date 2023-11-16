How to Watch Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Vermont went 17-1 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Catamounts were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.
- The Catamounts' 72.7 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- Vermont put together an 18-2 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than away (69.2).
- At home, the Catamounts conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
- Vermont made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.9%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Merrimack
|W 67-55
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|SUNY-Plattsburgh
|W 92-41
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|HTC Center
|11/22/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
