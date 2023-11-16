The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) hit the court against the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont matchup.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vermont covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

The Catamounts covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).

Charleston (SC) covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Cougars games last season went over the point total.

