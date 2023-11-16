Thursday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at HTC Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors Vermont to take home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 76, Charleston (SC) 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-15.9)

Vermont (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Vermont Performance Insights

Last year, Vermont was 152nd in the country offensively (72.7 points scored per game) and 79th on defense (66.9 points allowed).

Last year, the Catamounts were 322nd in the nation in rebounds (28.8 per game) and 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3).

With 13.6 assists per game last season, Vermont was 136th in the country.

The Catamounts made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 87th, respectively, in the country.

Vermont gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 177th and 303rd, respectively, in college basketball.

The Catamounts took 42.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 57.1% of their shots, with 67.6% of their makes coming from there.

