Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Catamounts (1-0) will meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|5th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.